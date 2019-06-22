|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-147
|Miami
|+137
|at WASHINGTON
|-108
|Atlanta
|-102
|San Diego
|-150
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+140
|at MILWAUKEE
|-178
|Cincinnati
|+166
|at CHICAGO
|-105
|New
|York
|-105
|at LA DODGERS
|-205
|Colorado
|+185
|at ARIZONA
|-135
|San
|Francisco
|+125
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-165
|Toronto
|+155
|at CLEVELAND
|-195
|Detroit
|+180
|Houston
|-118
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+108
|Minnesota
|-166
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+156
|at TEXAS
|-125
|Chicago
|+115
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-163
|Baltimore
|+153
|Interleague
|at ST. LOUIS
|-125
|LA
|Angels
|+115
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.