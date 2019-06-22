Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -147 Miami +137 at WASHINGTON -108 Atlanta -102 San Diego -150 at PITTSBURGH +140 at MILWAUKEE -178 Cincinnati +166 at CHICAGO -105 New York -105 at LA DODGERS -205 Colorado +185 at ARIZONA -135 San Francisco +125 American League at BOSTON -165 Toronto +155 at CLEVELAND -195 Detroit +180 Houston -118 at NEW YORK +108 Minnesota -166 at KANSAS CITY +156 at TEXAS -125 Chicago +115 at OAKLAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF at SEATTLE -163 Baltimore +153 Interleague at ST. LOUIS -125 LA Angels +115

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.