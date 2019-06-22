Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

June 22, 2019 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -147 Miami +137
at WASHINGTON -108 Atlanta -102
San Diego -150 at PITTSBURGH +140
at MILWAUKEE -178 Cincinnati +166
at CHICAGO -105 New York -105
at LA DODGERS -205 Colorado +185
at ARIZONA -135 San Francisco +125
American League
at BOSTON -165 Toronto +155
at CLEVELAND -195 Detroit +180
Houston -118 at NEW YORK +108
Minnesota -166 at KANSAS CITY +156
at TEXAS -125 Chicago +115
at OAKLAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at SEATTLE -163 Baltimore +153
Interleague
at ST. LOUIS -125 LA Angels +115

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.