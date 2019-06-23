|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-122
|New
|York
|+112
|at CHICAGO
|-116
|Atlanta
|+106
|LA Dodgers
|-136
|at
|ARIZONA
|+126
|Colorado
|-130
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+120
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-240
|Toronto
|+220
|at BOSTON
|-164
|Chicago
|+154
|at CLEVELAND
|-148
|Kansas
|City
|+138
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
