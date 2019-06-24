Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

June 24, 2019 11:22 am
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -129 New York +119
at CHICAGO -133 Atlanta +123
LA Dodgers -130 at ARIZONA +120
Colorado -114 at SAN FRANCISCO +104
American League
at NEW YORK -245 Toronto +225
at BOSTON -170 Chicago +158
at CLEVELAND -165 Kansas City +155

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

