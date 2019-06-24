|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-129
|New
|York
|+119
|at CHICAGO
|-133
|Atlanta
|+123
|LA Dodgers
|-130
|at
|ARIZONA
|+120
|Colorado
|-114
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+104
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-245
|Toronto
|+225
|at BOSTON
|-170
|Chicago
|+158
|at CLEVELAND
|-165
|Kansas
|City
|+155
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.