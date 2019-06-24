Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -129 New York +119 at CHICAGO -133 Atlanta +123 LA Dodgers -130 at ARIZONA +120 Colorado -114 at SAN FRANCISCO +104 American League at NEW YORK -245 Toronto +225 at BOSTON -170 Chicago +158 at CLEVELAND -165 Kansas City +155

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.