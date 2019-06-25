|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-156
|New
|York
|+146
|Washington
|-234
|at
|MIAMI
|+214
|at CHICAGO
|-105
|Atlanta
|-105
|LA Dodgers
|-112
|at
|ARIZONA
|+102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-155
|Colorado
|+145
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-240
|Kansas
|City
|+220
|at BOSTON
|-258
|Chicago
|+228
|Texas
|-143
|at
|DETROIT
|+133
|at MINNESOTA
|-105
|Tampa
|Bay
|-105
|Interleague
|San Diego
|-190
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+175
|at MILWAUKEE
|-174
|Seattle
|+162
|at HOUSTON
|-265
|Pittsburgh
|+235
|at ST. LOUIS
|-139
|Oakland
|+129
|at LA ANGELS
|-147
|Cincinnati
|+137
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.