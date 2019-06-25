Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

June 25, 2019 11:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -156 New York +146
Washington -234 at MIAMI +214
at CHICAGO -105 Atlanta -105
LA Dodgers -112 at ARIZONA +102
at SAN FRANCISCO -155 Colorado +145
American League
at NEW YORK OFF Toronto OFF
at CLEVELAND -240 Kansas City +220
at BOSTON -258 Chicago +228
Texas -143 at DETROIT +133
at MINNESOTA -105 Tampa Bay -105
Interleague
San Diego -190 at BALTIMORE +175
at MILWAUKEE -174 Seattle +162
at HOUSTON -265 Pittsburgh +235
at ST. LOUIS -139 Oakland +129
at LA ANGELS -147 Cincinnati +137

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.