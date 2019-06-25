Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

June 25, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -140 at ARIZONA +130
Colorado -135 at SAN FRANCISCO +125
at PHILADELPHIA -130 New York +120
Washington -166 at MIAMI +156
at CHICAGO -121 Atlanta +111
American League
at BOSTON -315 Chicago +285
at NEW YORK -250 Toronto +220
at CLEVELAND -200 Kansas City +180
at DETROIT -105 Texas -105
at MINNESOTA -114 Tampa Bay +104
Interleague
San Diego -139 at BALTIMORE +129
at ST. LOUIS OFF Oakland OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Cincinnati OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at MILWAUKEE OFF Seattle OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

