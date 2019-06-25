|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-140
|at
|ARIZONA
|+130
|Colorado
|-135
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+125
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|New
|York
|+120
|Washington
|-166
|at
|MIAMI
|+156
|at CHICAGO
|-121
|Atlanta
|+111
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-315
|Chicago
|+285
|at NEW YORK
|-250
|Toronto
|+220
|at CLEVELAND
|-200
|Kansas
|City
|+180
|at DETROIT
|-105
|Texas
|-105
|at MINNESOTA
|-114
|Tampa
|Bay
|+104
|Interleague
|San Diego
|-139
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+129
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.