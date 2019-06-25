Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -140 at ARIZONA +130 Colorado -135 at SAN FRANCISCO +125 at PHILADELPHIA -130 New York +120 Washington -166 at MIAMI +156 at CHICAGO -121 Atlanta +111 American League at BOSTON -315 Chicago +285 at NEW YORK -250 Toronto +220 at CLEVELAND -200 Kansas City +180 at DETROIT -105 Texas -105 at MINNESOTA -114 Tampa Bay +104 Interleague San Diego -139 at BALTIMORE +129 at ST. LOUIS OFF Oakland OFF at LA ANGELS OFF Cincinnati OFF at HOUSTON OFF Pittsburgh OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF Seattle OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.