Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -146 at ARIZONA +136 Colorado -140 at SAN FRANCISCO +130 at PHILADELPHIA -150 New York +140 Washington -140 at MIAMI +130 at CHICAGO -122 Atlanta +112 American League at BOSTON -340 Chicago +310 at NEW YORK -245 Toronto +225 at CLEVELAND -210 Kansas City +190 at DETROIT -105 Texas -105 at MINNESOTA -105 Tampa Bay -105 Interleague San Diego -123 at BALTIMORE +113 at ST. LOUIS -137 Oakland +127 at LA ANGELS -115 Cincinnati +105 at HOUSTON -223 Pittsburgh +203 at MILWAUKEE OFF Seattle OFF

