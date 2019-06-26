|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at
|ARIZONA
|+136
|Colorado
|-140
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+130
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-150
|New
|York
|+140
|Washington
|-140
|at
|MIAMI
|+130
|at CHICAGO
|-122
|Atlanta
|+112
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-340
|Chicago
|+310
|at NEW YORK
|-245
|Toronto
|+225
|at CLEVELAND
|-210
|Kansas
|City
|+190
|at DETROIT
|-105
|Texas
|-105
|at MINNESOTA
|-105
|Tampa
|Bay
|-105
|Interleague
|San Diego
|-123
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+113
|at ST. LOUIS
|-137
|Oakland
|+127
|at LA ANGELS
|-115
|Cincinnati
|+105
|at HOUSTON
|-223
|Pittsburgh
|+203
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
