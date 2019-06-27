Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

June 27, 2019 11:25 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -136 New York +126
at CHICAGO -107 Atlanta -103
Washington -205 at MIAMI +185
LA Dodgers -200 at COLORADO +180
at SAN FRANCISCO -111 Arizona +101
American League
Texas -120 at DETROIT +110
at MINNESOTA -117 Tampa Bay +107
at LA ANGELS -156 Oakland +146
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -185 Seattle +170
at HOUSTON -200 Pittsburgh +180

