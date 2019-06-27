Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -136 New York +126 at CHICAGO -107 Atlanta -103 Washington -205 at MIAMI +185 LA Dodgers -200 at COLORADO +180 at SAN FRANCISCO -111 Arizona +101 American League Texas -120 at DETROIT +110 at MINNESOTA -117 Tampa Bay +107 at LA ANGELS -156 Oakland +146 Interleague at MILWAUKEE -185 Seattle +170 at HOUSTON -200 Pittsburgh +180

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

