Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

June 29, 2019 5:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -124 at MIAMI +114
Chicago -107 at CINCINNATI -103
at MILWAUKEE -150 Pittsburgh +140
LA Dodgers -170 at COLORADO +158
at SAN FRANCISCO -111 Arizona +101
at SAN DIEGO -118 St. Louis +108
at NEW YORK -117 Atlanta +107
American League
Boston OFF New York OFF
Cleveland -223 at BALTIMORE +203
at TORONTO -118 Kansas City +108
at TAMPA BAY -170 Texas +158
at HOUSTON -270 Seattle +240
at CHICAGO OFF Minnesota OFF
at LA ANGELS -135 Oakland +125
Interleague
Washington -320 at DETROIT +290

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.