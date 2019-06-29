|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-124
|at
|MIAMI
|+114
|Chicago
|-107
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-103
|at MILWAUKEE
|-150
|Pittsburgh
|+140
|LA Dodgers
|-170
|at
|COLORADO
|+158
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-111
|Arizona
|+101
|at SAN DIEGO
|-118
|St.
|Louis
|+108
|at NEW YORK
|-117
|Atlanta
|+107
|American League
|Boston
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-223
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+203
|at TORONTO
|-118
|Kansas
|City
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-170
|Texas
|+158
|at HOUSTON
|-270
|Seattle
|+240
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-135
|Oakland
|+125
|Interleague
|Washington
|-320
|at
|DETROIT
|+290
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
