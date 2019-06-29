Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -124 at MIAMI +114 Chicago -107 at CINCINNATI -103 at MILWAUKEE -150 Pittsburgh +140 LA Dodgers -170 at COLORADO +158 at SAN FRANCISCO -111 Arizona +101 at SAN DIEGO -118 St. Louis +108 at NEW YORK -117 Atlanta +107 American League Boston OFF New York OFF Cleveland -223 at BALTIMORE +203 at TORONTO -118 Kansas City +108 at TAMPA BAY -170 Texas +158 at HOUSTON -270 Seattle +240 at CHICAGO OFF Minnesota OFF at LA ANGELS -135 Oakland +125 Interleague Washington -320 at DETROIT +290

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

