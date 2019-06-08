Listen Live Sports

PSG says Neymar does not need surgery on injured right ankle

June 8, 2019 6:25 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will not require surgery on his injured right ankle and should be fit again within four weeks.

Neymar suffered a severe sprain of the outer lateral ligament playing a friendly against Qatar on Wednesday night, ruling him out of the upcoming Copa America tournament.

PSG said in a statement Saturday that two of the club’s doctors evaluated Neymar’s injury and decided it will heal without an operation.

The 27-year-old Neymar also injured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot this season and last.

Wednesday’s match in Brasilia was his first major public appearance since a woman accused him of rape at a Paris hotel on May 15.

Neymar has denied any wrongdoing.

