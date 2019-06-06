Listen Live Sports

PSG says Neymar’s injury to be re-assessed in next 3 days

June 6, 2019 3:55 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Neymar will be re-examined by Paris Saint-Germain’s medical staff within the next three days to determine how long the Brazil forward will need to be sidelined.

PSG said Thursday that Neymar has “suffered a severe sprain of the outer lateral ligament” in his right ankle and will be reassessed “within the next 72 hours to define the rehabilitation process and the recovery time.”

Neymar was injured in a friendly against Qatar on Wednesday night, ruling him out of the upcoming Copa America.

Neymar also injured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot this season and last.

Wednesday’s match in Brasilia was Neymar’s first major public appearance since a woman accused him of rape at a Paris hotel on May 15.

Neymar has denied any wrongdoing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

