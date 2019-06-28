Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PSG signs contract extension with supplier Nike until 2032

June 28, 2019 8:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed a contract extension with supplier Nike until 2032.

No financial details were given but the deal is reportedly worth 80 million euros ($91 million) per year.

PSG, valued at 914 million euros ($1.04 billion), says the deal helps “further build the brand’s success globally” and includes the men and women’s soccer teams as well as the handball team.

PSG has worked with Nike since 1989.

Advertisement

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says the agreement “reflects what the club has become on the global stage and the great ambitions we have.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

PSG has been owned by Qatari investors QSI since June 2011, but has failed to get past the quarterfinals of the Champions League despite massive investment.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.