Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Public service planned for Bart Starr in native Alabama

June 6, 2019 12:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A public memorial service is being planned in Alabama for former NFL quarterbacking great Bart Starr.

A statement from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame says an event celebrating Starr’s legacy will be held Sunday afternoon at Samford University in suburban Birmingham.

The family also is planning a private funeral.

Starr was an Alabama native who lived in metro Birmingham at the time of his death.

Advertisement

The Green Bay Packers selected Starr out of the University of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft. He led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Starr died Sunday at age 85. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.