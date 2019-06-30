Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pulisic captains US for 1st time under Berhalter

June 30, 2019 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Star 20-year-old midfielder Christian Pulisic is captaining the U.S. for the first time under coach Gregg Berhalter, who started the same lineup in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Curacao that he sent out for the initial group stage matches against Guyana and then Trinidad and Tobago.

Longtime U.S. captain Michael Bradley wore the arm band in the opener and goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the second match. His team already having clinched advancement, Berhalter changed all 11 starters for the group stage finale against Panama and made defender Omar Gonzalez captain.

Pulisic’s only previous game as captain was in a 1-0 exhibition defeat to Italy last Nov. 20 under interim coach Dave Sarachan. Berhalter has had nine different captains in 10 games.

Steffen was in goal Sunday night, Nick Lima at right back, Aaron Long and Walter Zimmerman in central defense and Tim Ream at left back.

Advertisement

Bradley was at the back of a midfield triangle with Weston McKennie and Pulisic. Paul Arriola and Tyler Boyd flanked Gyasi Zardes in the attack.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.