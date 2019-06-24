Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders to host Rams for 2 joint practices

June 24, 2019 4:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams for two joint practice sessions before the teams play in their exhibition opener.

The Raiders announced Monday that the practices will be held at their training camp facility in Napa on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. The teams are scheduled to play a preseason game in Oakland on Aug. 10.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Rams coach Sean McVay have a long relationship with McVay’s first NFL job coming on Gruden’s staff at Tampa Bay in 2008.

The Raiders hosted joint practices last season with Detroit.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.