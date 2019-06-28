Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rams’ Aaron Neary suspended 4 games; substance abuse cited

June 28, 2019 4:59 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The NFL said Friday he can participate in preseason practices and games.

Neary is eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 30, a day after the Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The league did not elaborate on the violation. Last September, Neary was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and damaging property.

