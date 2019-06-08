Listen Live Sports

Rangers 10, Athletics 5, innings,

June 8, 2019 5:33 pm
 
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 0 2 0 Choo dh 3 2 0 0
Canha lf 4 0 1 0 DShelds cf 3 0 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 5 2 3 1
K.Davis dh 4 1 1 0 Mazara rf 4 1 2 3
Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Pence lf 4 1 0 0
M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 A.Cbrra 3b 4 1 2 2
Pinder 2b 3 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0
Lureano cf 4 1 1 0 Guzman 1b 4 1 0 0
Hundley c 1 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 3 1 2 3
Phegley ph-c 2 1 2 3
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 34 10 11 9
Oakland 000 400 100— 5
Texas 302 140 00x—10

E_M.Olson (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 9. 2B_Semien (13), Canha (4), Phegley (11), Andrus 2 (13), Mazara (13). HR_M.Olson (8), Phegley (8), Mazara (9), Federowicz (1). SB_Andrus 2 (13), Pence (3). SF_Mazara (2). S_DeShields (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn L,0-1 3 5 5 5 3 4
Dull 2 4 5 4 2 1
Brooks 3 2 0 0 1 4
Texas
Palumbo 4 6 4 4 0 4
Springs W,4-1 3 2 1 1 1 3
Valdez 2 1 0 0 2 0

HBP_by Blackburn (Pence), by Palumbo (Pinder). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:12. A_22,327 (49,115).

