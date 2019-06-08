Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 10, Athletics 5

June 8, 2019 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .273
Canha lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .248
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Davis dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .232
Pinder 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .266
Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Hundley c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
a-Phegley ph-c 2 1 2 3 1 0 .267
Totals 34 5 9 5 3 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 3 2 0 0 2 3 .291
DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248
Andrus ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .309
Mazara rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .269
Pence lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .281
Cabrera 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .251
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .167
Guzman 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .216
Federowicz c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .667
Totals 34 10 11 9 6 9
Oakland 000 400 100— 5 9 1
Texas 302 140 00x—10 11 0

a-homered for Hundley in the 4th.

E_Olson (2). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 9. 2B_Semien (13), Canha (4), Phegley (11), Andrus 2 (13), Mazara (13). HR_Olson (8), off Palumbo; Phegley (8), off Springs; Mazara (9), off Blackburn; Federowicz (1), off Dull. RBIs_Olson 2 (16), Phegley 3 (37), Andrus (33), Mazara 3 (35), Cabrera 2 (35), Federowicz 3 (3). SB_Andrus 2 (13), Pence (3). SF_Mazara. S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Semien, Canha 2, Davis); Texas 5 (Andrus, Mazara, Pence, Odor, Federowicz). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Texas 3 for 14.

Advertisement

GIDP_Chapman, Laureano.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blackburn 3 5 5 5 3 4 87 15.00
Dull 2 4 5 4 2 1 45 12.00
Brooks 3 2 0 0 1 4 56 5.36
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Palumbo 4 6 4 4 0 4 66 9.00
Springs 3 2 1 1 1 3 39 5.47
Valdez 2 1 0 0 2 0 33 0.00

HBP_Blackburn (Pence), Palumbo (Pinder). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:12. A_22,327 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.