Rangers 10, Athletics 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Pinder 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Hundley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Phegley ph-c
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.267
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|3
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.291
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.269
|Pence lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.251
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Federowicz c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.667
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|9
|6
|9
|Oakland
|000
|400
|100—
|5
|9
|1
|Texas
|302
|140
|00x—10
|11
|0
a-homered for Hundley in the 4th.
E_Olson (2). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 9. 2B_Semien (13), Canha (4), Phegley (11), Andrus 2 (13), Mazara (13). HR_Olson (8), off Palumbo; Phegley (8), off Springs; Mazara (9), off Blackburn; Federowicz (1), off Dull. RBIs_Olson 2 (16), Phegley 3 (37), Andrus (33), Mazara 3 (35), Cabrera 2 (35), Federowicz 3 (3). SB_Andrus 2 (13), Pence (3). SF_Mazara. S_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Semien, Canha 2, Davis); Texas 5 (Andrus, Mazara, Pence, Odor, Federowicz). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Texas 3 for 14.
GIDP_Chapman, Laureano.
DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|87
|15.00
|Dull
|2
|4
|5
|4
|2
|1
|45
|12.00
|Brooks
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|56
|5.36
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Palumbo
|4
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|66
|9.00
|Springs
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|39
|5.47
|Valdez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|33
|0.00
HBP_Blackburn (Pence), Palumbo (Pinder). WP_Brooks.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:12. A_22,327 (49,115).
