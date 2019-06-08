Rangers 10, Athletics 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .273 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .248 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Davis dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .232 Pinder 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .266 Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Hundley c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Phegley ph-c 2 1 2 3 1 0 .267 Totals 34 5 9 5 3 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 2 0 0 2 3 .291 DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248 Andrus ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .309 Mazara rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .269 Pence lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .281 Cabrera 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .251 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .167 Guzman 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .216 Federowicz c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .667 Totals 34 10 11 9 6 9

Oakland 000 400 100— 5 9 1 Texas 302 140 00x—10 11 0

a-homered for Hundley in the 4th.

E_Olson (2). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 9. 2B_Semien (13), Canha (4), Phegley (11), Andrus 2 (13), Mazara (13). HR_Olson (8), off Palumbo; Phegley (8), off Springs; Mazara (9), off Blackburn; Federowicz (1), off Dull. RBIs_Olson 2 (16), Phegley 3 (37), Andrus (33), Mazara 3 (35), Cabrera 2 (35), Federowicz 3 (3). SB_Andrus 2 (13), Pence (3). SF_Mazara. S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Semien, Canha 2, Davis); Texas 5 (Andrus, Mazara, Pence, Odor, Federowicz). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Texas 3 for 14.

GIDP_Chapman, Laureano.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blackburn 3 5 5 5 3 4 87 15.00 Dull 2 4 5 4 2 1 45 12.00 Brooks 3 2 0 0 1 4 56 5.36 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Palumbo 4 6 4 4 0 4 66 9.00 Springs 3 2 1 1 1 3 39 5.47 Valdez 2 1 0 0 2 0 33 0.00

HBP_Blackburn (Pence), Palumbo (Pinder). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:12. A_22,327 (49,115).

