Rangers 2, Orioles 1, 12 innings,

June 6, 2019 12:43 am
 
Baltimore Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Alberto 3b-2b 6 0 2 0 Choo dh 5 0 0 0
Mancini 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 DShelds cf 6 1 4 1
R.Nunez dh 6 0 1 0 Andrus ss 5 0 2 1
Smth Jr lf 5 0 0 0 Pence lf 3 0 0 0
Sverino c 1 0 0 0 Da.Sntn lf 1 0 0 0
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0
Villar 2b 2 0 1 0 Frsythe 2b 4 0 0 0
R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 5 0 2 0
Broxton cf 5 0 0 0 Knr-Flf pr 0 1 0 0
D.Stwrt rf 3 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 5 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 1 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 3 1 1 1 Odor ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 43 1 8 1 Totals 43 2 9 2
Baltimore 000 000 001 000—1
Texas 100 000 000 001—2

E_Mathis (3). DP_Baltimore 1, Texas 1. LOB_Baltimore 11, Texas 10. 2B_Andrus (11), A.Cabrera (9). HR_Ri.Martin (2). SB_Alberto (4), Broxton (7), Andrus (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means 6 4 1 1 1 5
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 0
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bleier 2 2 0 0 0 0
Fry L,0-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Texas
Minor 5 2-3 7 0 0 2 7
Chavez H,5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Martin H,9 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kelley BS,3 1 1 1 1 1 2
Leclerc 2 0 0 0 0 2
Springs W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Minor (Mancini), by Means (Pence), by Minor (Sisco), by Fry (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:18. A_21,163 (49,115).

