Rangers 2, Orioles 1

June 6, 2019 12:44 am
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b-2b 6 0 2 0 0 0 .303
Mancini 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .298
Nunez dh 6 0 1 0 0 2 .245
Smith Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Severino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Villar 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Broxton cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .186
Stewart rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .162
R.Martin ss 3 1 1 1 2 1 .176
Totals 43 1 8 1 3 14
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .295
DeShields cf 6 1 4 1 0 0 .222
Andrus ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .300
Pence lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Santana lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Mazara rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .299
Cabrera 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .249
1-Kiner-Falefa pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .229
Guzman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Mathis c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .149
a-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .166
Totals 43 2 9 2 2 9
Baltimore 000 000 001 000—1 8 0
Texas 100 000 000 001—2 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Mathis in the 12th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 12th.

E_Mathis (3). LOB_Baltimore 11, Texas 10. 2B_Andrus (11), Cabrera (9). HR_R.Martin (2), off Kelley. RBIs_R.Martin (5), DeShields (11), Andrus (31). SB_Alberto (4), Broxton (7), Andrus (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Alberto, Smith Jr., Severino, Stewart, Sisco 2); Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Pence, Forsythe, Mathis). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 13; Texas 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Broxton, Cabrera. GIDP_Broxton, Andrus.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini); Texas 1 (Forsythe, Andrus, Cabrera).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 6 4 1 1 1 5 108 2.67
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.86
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.93
Bleier 2 2 0 0 0 0 26 8.04
Fry, L, 0-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 36 3.51
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 5 2-3 7 0 0 2 7 117 2.55
Chavez, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.71
C.Martin, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.86
Kelley, BS, 3-9 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 2.49
Leclerc 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 4.50
Springs, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.82

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-0. HBP_Minor 2 (Mancini,Sisco), Means (Pence), Fry (Choo). PB_Sisco (1).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:18. A_21,163 (49,115).

