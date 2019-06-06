Rangers 2, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b-2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Mancini 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Nunez dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Smith Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Severino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Broxton cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|R.Martin ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.176
|Totals
|43
|1
|8
|1
|3
|14
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|DeShields cf
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Pence lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Santana lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|1-Kiner-Falefa pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Guzman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.149
|a-Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.166
|Totals
|43
|2
|9
|2
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|000
|001—2
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Mathis in the 12th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 12th.
E_Mathis (3). LOB_Baltimore 11, Texas 10. 2B_Andrus (11), Cabrera (9). HR_R.Martin (2), off Kelley. RBIs_R.Martin (5), DeShields (11), Andrus (31). SB_Alberto (4), Broxton (7), Andrus (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Alberto, Smith Jr., Severino, Stewart, Sisco 2); Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Pence, Forsythe, Mathis). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 13; Texas 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Broxton, Cabrera. GIDP_Broxton, Andrus.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini); Texas 1 (Forsythe, Andrus, Cabrera).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|108
|2.67
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.86
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.93
|Bleier
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|8.04
|Fry, L, 0-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|36
|3.51
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|5
|2-3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|7
|117
|2.55
|Chavez, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.71
|C.Martin, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.86
|Kelley, BS, 3-9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|2.49
|Leclerc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.50
|Springs, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.82
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-0. HBP_Minor 2 (Mancini,Sisco), Means (Pence), Fry (Choo). PB_Sisco (1).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_4:18. A_21,163 (49,115).
