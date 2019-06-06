Rangers 2, Orioles 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b-2b 6 0 2 0 0 0 .303 Mancini 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .298 Nunez dh 6 0 1 0 0 2 .245 Smith Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Severino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Villar 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Broxton cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .186 Stewart rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .162 R.Martin ss 3 1 1 1 2 1 .176 Totals 43 1 8 1 3 14

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .295 DeShields cf 6 1 4 1 0 0 .222 Andrus ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .300 Pence lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Santana lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .265 Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .299 Cabrera 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .249 1-Kiner-Falefa pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .229 Guzman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Mathis c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .149 a-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .166 Totals 43 2 9 2 2 9

Baltimore 000 000 001 000—1 8 0 Texas 100 000 000 001—2 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Mathis in the 12th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 12th.

E_Mathis (3). LOB_Baltimore 11, Texas 10. 2B_Andrus (11), Cabrera (9). HR_R.Martin (2), off Kelley. RBIs_R.Martin (5), DeShields (11), Andrus (31). SB_Alberto (4), Broxton (7), Andrus (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Alberto, Smith Jr., Severino, Stewart, Sisco 2); Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Pence, Forsythe, Mathis). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 13; Texas 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Broxton, Cabrera. GIDP_Broxton, Andrus.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini); Texas 1 (Forsythe, Andrus, Cabrera).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 6 4 1 1 1 5 108 2.67 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.86 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.93 Bleier 2 2 0 0 0 0 26 8.04 Fry, L, 0-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 36 3.51 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor 5 2-3 7 0 0 2 7 117 2.55 Chavez, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.71 C.Martin, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.86 Kelley, BS, 3-9 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 2.49 Leclerc 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 4.50 Springs, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.82

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-0. HBP_Minor 2 (Mancini,Sisco), Means (Pence), Fry (Choo). PB_Sisco (1).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:18. A_21,163 (49,115).

