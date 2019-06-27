Rangers 3, Tigers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Santana 1b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Gallo cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.279
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.345
|Guzman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Federowicz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|3
|13
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Castro ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Wilson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|a-Goodrum ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|1
|7
|Texas
|010
|100
|100—3
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010—1
|9
|0
a-struck out for Wilson in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B_Odor (12), Jones (13), Stewart (14), Beckham (10). HR_Gallo (18), off Turnbull; Gallo (19), off Ramirez. RBIs_Choo (33), Gallo 2 (44), Cabrera (31). SF_Choo, Cabrera. S_Federowicz.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Odor); Detroit 5 (Dixon 2, Beckham, Wilson, Goodrum). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Detroit 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Cabrera, Castro.
DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Odor, Santana), (Andrus, Santana).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, W, 5-3
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|100
|3.90
|C.Martin, H, 12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.48
|Kelley, S, 11-15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.79
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 3-8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|45
|3.31
|Ramirez
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|48
|4.05
|Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.55
|Hardy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.26
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|4.99
|Cisnero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|9.00
HBP_Jurado (Candelario).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:52. A_22,925 (41,297).
