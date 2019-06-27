Rangers 3, Tigers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 2 0 0 1 1 1 .285 Santana 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Gallo cf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .279 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .345 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Forsythe 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .178 Federowicz c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Totals 30 3 5 3 3 13

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 1 1 1 .290 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .191 Castro ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .286 Beckham 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .221 Wilson c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .118 a-Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Totals 33 1 9 1 1 7

Texas 010 100 100—3 5 0 Detroit 000 000 010—1 9 0

a-struck out for Wilson in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B_Odor (12), Jones (13), Stewart (14), Beckham (10). HR_Gallo (18), off Turnbull; Gallo (19), off Ramirez. RBIs_Choo (33), Gallo 2 (44), Cabrera (31). SF_Choo, Cabrera. S_Federowicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Odor); Detroit 5 (Dixon 2, Beckham, Wilson, Goodrum). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Detroit 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Cabrera, Castro.

DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Odor, Santana), (Andrus, Santana).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado, W, 5-3 7 6 0 0 1 4 100 3.90 C.Martin, H, 12 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 3.48 Kelley, S, 11-15 1 2 0 0 0 3 21 2.79 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, L, 3-8 2 1 1 1 1 3 45 3.31 Ramirez 3 2 1 1 1 4 48 4.05 Farmer 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 4.55 Hardy 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.26 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 4.99 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 9.00

HBP_Jurado (Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:52. A_22,925 (41,297).

