Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 4, Orioles 3

June 6, 2019 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Wlkrs cf-lf 4 0 1 1 DShelds cf 3 1 1 0
Mancini dh 4 1 3 1 Da.Sntn lf 3 0 1 1
Smth Jr lf 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0
R.Nunez 1b 4 0 0 0 Pence dh 4 1 1 1
R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 2 1 1 0
Alberto 2b 4 1 2 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Davis rf 4 0 1 1 Guzman 1b 3 0 2 1
Sisco c 2 1 1 0 Knr-Flf c 3 1 1 0
Villar pr 0 0 0 0 Mathis c 0 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 29 4 8 3
Baltimore 100 011 000—3
Texas 020 020 00x—4

E_C.Davis (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Texas 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B_C.Davis (5), Sisco (1), Guzman (10). HR_Mancini (13), Pence (12). SB_Villar (12), DeShields (10). CS_Guzman (2). SF_Da.Santana (2). S_Ri.Martin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Hess L,1-8 6 8 4 3 1 2
Castro 2 0 0 0 1 3
Texas
Jurado W,3-2 6 8 3 3 1 6
Chavez H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin H,10 1 0 0 0 0 3
Kelley S,7-10 1 0 0 0 1 1

Hess pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Jurado (Sisco).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:29. A_20,462 (49,115).

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.