Rangers 4, Red Sox 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Santana lf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.303
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Pence dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|a-Choo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Federowicz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|39
|4
|8
|4
|2
|15
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.265
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|1-Chavis pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Travis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|b-Holt ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Nunez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|c-Hernandez ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Leon c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|2-Vazquez pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Totals
|38
|3
|9
|3
|4
|9
|Texas
|000
|001
|002
|01—4
|8
|0
|Boston
|200
|000
|001
|00—3
|9
|2
a-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. b-singled for Travis in the 9th. c-doubled for Nunez in the 9th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 10th.
E_Travis (2), Leon (2). LOB_Texas 4, Boston 7. 2B_Santana 2 (10), Andrus (14), Pence (11), Betts (17), Hernandez (3). HR_Benintendi (7), off Minor. RBIs_Santana (16), Andrus (34), Mazara 2 (37), Benintendi 2 (28), Holt (7). SB_Odor (6), Bradley Jr. (4). CS_Santana (2). S_Leon.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Forsythe 2); Boston 4 (Benintendi, Bogaerts 3). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Benintendi, Devers. GIDP_Pence, Bogaerts, Devers.
DP_Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Forsythe), (Forsythe, Odor); Boston 1 (Hernandez, Holt).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|8
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|109
|2.52
|Kelley
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.66
|Chavez, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|3.41
|Martin, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.55
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|10
|99
|3.52
|Workman, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.84
|Barnes
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|3.76
|Hembree
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.51
|Brasier, L, 2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.77
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0. WP_Barnes. PB_Leon (2).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:25. A_34,422 (37,731).
