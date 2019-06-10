Rangers 4, Red Sox 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Santana lf 5 2 4 1 0 1 .306 Andrus ss 5 1 2 1 0 2 .303 Mazara rf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .267 Pence dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .175 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .149 a-Choo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Federowicz c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Totals 39 4 8 4 2 15

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .268 Benintendi lf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .265 Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .301 1-Chavis pr-dh 0 1 0 0 1 0 .247 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Travis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 b-Holt ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .292 Nunez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 c-Hernandez ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .455 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .197 Leon c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 2-Vazquez pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Totals 38 3 9 3 4 9

Texas 000 001 002 01—4 8 0 Boston 200 000 001 00—3 9 2

a-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. b-singled for Travis in the 9th. c-doubled for Nunez in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 10th.

E_Travis (2), Leon (2). LOB_Texas 4, Boston 7. 2B_Santana 2 (10), Andrus (14), Pence (11), Betts (17), Hernandez (3). HR_Benintendi (7), off Minor. RBIs_Santana (16), Andrus (34), Mazara 2 (37), Benintendi 2 (28), Holt (7). SB_Odor (6), Bradley Jr. (4). CS_Santana (2). S_Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Forsythe 2); Boston 4 (Benintendi, Bogaerts 3). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, Devers. GIDP_Pence, Bogaerts, Devers.

DP_Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Forsythe), (Forsythe, Odor); Boston 1 (Hernandez, Holt).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor 8 4 2 2 2 6 109 2.52 Kelley 1 4 1 1 0 0 16 2.66 Chavez, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 2 1 28 3.41 Martin, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.55 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 7 3 1 0 1 10 99 3.52 Workman, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.84 Barnes 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 17 3.76 Hembree 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.51 Brasier, L, 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 3.77

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0. WP_Barnes. PB_Leon (2).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:25. A_34,422 (37,731).

