Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 4, Red Sox 3

June 10, 2019 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Santana lf 5 2 4 1 0 1 .306
Andrus ss 5 1 2 1 0 2 .303
Mazara rf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .267
Pence dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256
Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .175
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .149
a-Choo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Federowicz c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 39 4 8 4 2 15
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .268
Benintendi lf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .265
Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .301
1-Chavis pr-dh 0 1 0 0 1 0 .247
Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Travis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
b-Holt ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .292
Nunez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216
c-Hernandez ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .455
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .197
Leon c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
2-Vazquez pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Totals 38 3 9 3 4 9
Texas 000 001 002 01—4 8 0
Boston 200 000 001 00—3 9 2

a-lined out for Mathis in the 8th. b-singled for Travis in the 9th. c-doubled for Nunez in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 10th.

E_Travis (2), Leon (2). LOB_Texas 4, Boston 7. 2B_Santana 2 (10), Andrus (14), Pence (11), Betts (17), Hernandez (3). HR_Benintendi (7), off Minor. RBIs_Santana (16), Andrus (34), Mazara 2 (37), Benintendi 2 (28), Holt (7). SB_Odor (6), Bradley Jr. (4). CS_Santana (2). S_Leon.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, Forsythe 2); Boston 4 (Benintendi, Bogaerts 3). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, Devers. GIDP_Pence, Bogaerts, Devers.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Forsythe), (Forsythe, Odor); Boston 1 (Hernandez, Holt).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 8 4 2 2 2 6 109 2.52
Kelley 1 4 1 1 0 0 16 2.66
Chavez, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 2 1 28 3.41
Martin, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.55
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 7 3 1 0 1 10 99 3.52
Workman, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.84
Barnes 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 17 3.76
Hembree 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.51
Brasier, L, 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 3.77

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0. WP_Barnes. PB_Leon (2).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:25. A_34,422 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.