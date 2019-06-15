Rangers 4, Reds 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Santana cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.153
|DeShields cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Minor p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|C.Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Leclerc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|1
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|a-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Suarez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Casali c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|d-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Farmer 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Roark p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|b-Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Ervin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|4
|8
|Texas
|200
|200
|000—4
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|100—3
|4
|3
a-grounded out for Senzel in the 5th. b-struck out for Garrett in the 7th. c-struck out for Kelley in the 9th. d-grounded out for Casali in the 9th.
E_Senzel (2), Votto (4), Ervin (1). LOB_Texas 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Odor (10), Mathis (3). HR_Puig (12), off Minor; Casali (4), off Minor. RBIs_Choo (29), Andrus (39), Cabrera (41), Mathis (5), Puig 2 (35), Casali (18). SB_Cabrera (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Choo, Andrus, Odor, Guzman); Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Andrus, Minor, Ervin. GIDP_Peraza.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 6-4
|6
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|6
|98
|2.63
|C.Martin, H, 11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.67
|Leclerc, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.94
|Kelley, S, 8-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.55
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 4-6
|7
|8
|4
|2
|0
|5
|116
|3.63
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.50
|Lorenzen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.19
Inherited runners-scored_C.Martin 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:39. A_25,693 (42,319).
