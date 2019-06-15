Listen Live Sports

Rangers 4, Reds 3

June 15, 2019 10:02 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Santana cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295
Andrus ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .303
Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .251
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .184
Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Mathis c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .153
DeShields cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Minor p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
C.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Totals 36 4 8 4 1 9
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266
a-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .253
Suarez 3b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .259
Puig rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .223
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Casali c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .290
d-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Farmer 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Roark p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .190
b-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Ervin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Totals 30 3 4 3 4 8
Texas 200 200 000—4 8 0
Cincinnati 000 200 100—3 4 3

a-grounded out for Senzel in the 5th. b-struck out for Garrett in the 7th. c-struck out for Kelley in the 9th. d-grounded out for Casali in the 9th.

E_Senzel (2), Votto (4), Ervin (1). LOB_Texas 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Odor (10), Mathis (3). HR_Puig (12), off Minor; Casali (4), off Minor. RBIs_Choo (29), Andrus (39), Cabrera (41), Mathis (5), Puig 2 (35), Casali (18). SB_Cabrera (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Choo, Andrus, Odor, Guzman); Cincinnati 2 (J.Iglesias 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Minor, Ervin. GIDP_Peraza.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 6-4 6 1-3 4 3 3 4 6 98 2.63
C.Martin, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.67
Leclerc, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.94
Kelley, S, 8-12 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.55
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, L, 4-6 7 8 4 2 0 5 116 3.63
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 1.50
Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.19

Inherited runners-scored_C.Martin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:39. A_25,693 (42,319).

