Rangers 4, Tigers 1

June 26, 2019 9:42 pm
 
Texas Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0
Da.Sntn 2b 4 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 3 0 1 0
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 H.Cstro pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Gallo lf 2 0 0 0 Dixon lf 4 1 1 1
Frsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0
W.Clhun dh 4 2 3 1 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 2 0
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 1 Ro.Rdri 1b 3 0 1 0
Mathis c 4 1 1 1 Joh.Hck c 3 0 0 0
G.Bckhm 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 8 4 Totals 30 1 5 1
Texas 001 030 000—4
Detroit 000 100 000—1

DP_Texas 2, Detroit 2. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 4. 2B_W.Calhoun 2 (5), Candelario (7). HR_Da.Santana (9), W.Calhoun (4), Mathis (2), Dixon (10). SF_Guzman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor W,8-4 9 5 1 1 2 7
Detroit
Boyd L,5-6 7 5 4 4 1 11
V.Alcantara 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Austin.Adams 1 1 0 0 2 0

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:19. A_19,732 (41,297).

