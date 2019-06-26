Rangers 4, Tigers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Santana 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Calhoun dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.159
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|3
|12
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|1-Castro pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Dixon lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.256
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Rodriguez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Hicks c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|2
|7
|Texas
|001
|030
|000—4
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Calhoun 2 (5), Candelario (7). HR_Calhoun (4), off Boyd; Mathis (2), off Boyd; Santana (9), off Boyd; Dixon (10), off Minor. RBIs_Santana (25), Calhoun (10), Guzman (25), Mathis (7), Dixon (31). SF_Guzman.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Mathis); Detroit 2 (Jones, Rodriguez). RISP_Texas 0 for 2; Detroit 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Beckham. GIDP_Santana, Forsythe, Cabrera, Goodrum.
DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Santana, Guzman), (Andrus, Santana, Guzman); Detroit 2 (Rodriguez, Goodrum), (Goodrum, Beckham, Rodriguez).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 8-4
|9
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|108
|2.40
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 5-6
|7
|5
|4
|4
|1
|11
|96
|3.72
|Alcantara
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.28
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.43
|Adams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|6.94
Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:19. A_19,732 (41,297).
