Rangers 4, Tigers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Santana 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .308 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .274 Gallo lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .273 Forsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Calhoun dh 4 2 3 1 0 1 .364 Guzman 1b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .219 Mathis c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .159 Totals 32 4 8 4 3 12

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292 1-Castro pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Dixon lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .256 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Candelario 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .189 Rodriguez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Hicks c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Totals 30 1 5 1 2 7

Texas 001 030 000—4 8 0 Detroit 000 100 000—1 5 0

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Calhoun 2 (5), Candelario (7). HR_Calhoun (4), off Boyd; Mathis (2), off Boyd; Santana (9), off Boyd; Dixon (10), off Minor. RBIs_Santana (25), Calhoun (10), Guzman (25), Mathis (7), Dixon (31). SF_Guzman.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Mathis); Detroit 2 (Jones, Rodriguez). RISP_Texas 0 for 2; Detroit 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Beckham. GIDP_Santana, Forsythe, Cabrera, Goodrum.

DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Santana, Guzman), (Andrus, Santana, Guzman); Detroit 2 (Rodriguez, Goodrum), (Goodrum, Beckham, Rodriguez).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 8-4 9 5 1 1 2 7 108 2.40 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 5-6 7 5 4 4 1 11 96 3.72 Alcantara 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 4.28 Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.43 Adams 1 1 0 0 2 0 12 6.94

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:19. A_19,732 (41,297).

