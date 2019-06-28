Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rangers 5, Rays 0

June 28, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Texas Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 4 0 1 1 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0
W.Clhun lf 5 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 Meadows rf 3 0 0 0
Mazara rf 2 2 0 0 Y.Diaz dh 4 0 0 0
Gallo cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0
A.Cbrra 3b 3 1 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 0
Odor 2b 4 1 3 1 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Da.Sntn pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 4 0 1 2
Mathis c 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 8 4 Totals 30 0 3 0
Texas 031 000 001—5
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0

E_Y.Chirinos (1). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Odor (13), Guzman (16), Adames (11). 3B_Odor (1). CS_Andrus (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn W,10-4 8 3 0 0 1 10
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Y.Chirinos L,7-4 6 5 4 3 4 5
Sadler 3 3 1 1 1 1

WP_Lynn 2.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, John Libka.

T_2:48. A_13,955 (25,025).

Get our daily newsletter.