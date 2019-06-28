Rangers 5, Rays 0

Texas Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 4 0 1 1 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0 W.Clhun lf 5 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 Meadows rf 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 2 2 0 0 Y.Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 Gallo cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 1 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 Odor 2b 4 1 3 1 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Da.Sntn pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 1 2 Mathis c 4 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 8 4 Totals 30 0 3 0

Texas 031 000 001—5 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0

E_Y.Chirinos (1). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Odor (13), Guzman (16), Adames (11). 3B_Odor (1). CS_Andrus (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Lynn W,10-4 8 3 0 0 1 10 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 1 Tampa Bay Y.Chirinos L,7-4 6 5 4 3 4 5 Sadler 3 3 1 1 1 1

WP_Lynn 2.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, John Libka.

T_2:48. A_13,955 (25,025).

