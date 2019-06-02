Listen Live Sports

Rangers 5, Royals 1

June 2, 2019 6:00 pm
 
Kansas City Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 5 0 1 0 Choo dh 4 1 1 0
Mondesi ss 5 0 1 0 Da.Sntn cf-lf 4 1 2 0
A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Soler dh 3 1 1 1 Mazara rf 4 1 2 1
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 1 0 Pence lf 4 1 1 0
Cthbert 3b 4 0 3 0 DShelds cf 0 0 0 0
Gllgher c 4 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 1 1 0
Gore rf 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 1
B.Hmltn cf 4 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 2 1
Knr-Flf c 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 1 10 1 Totals 34 5 11 3
Kansas City 000 001 000—1
Texas 010 020 02x—5

DP_Kansas City 1, Texas 1. LOB_Kansas City 10, Texas 7. 2B_Da.Santana (8), Odor (6). 3B_Mondesi (8). HR_Soler (15). SB_Mazara (2), Guzman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller L,3-7 7 9 3 3 0 6
Barlow 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Diekman 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Texas
Sampson W,4-3 7 8 1 1 0 11
Springs H,1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Miller H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Keller 2, Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:38. A_21,891 (49,115).

