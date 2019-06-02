Rangers 5, Royals 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .298 Mondesi ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .285 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Soler dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .239 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .198 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .417 Gallagher c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Gore rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .324 Hamilton cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Totals 36 1 10 1 2 13

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .300 Santana cf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .293 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301 Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .271 Pence lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .303 DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .234 Odor 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .166 Guzman 1b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .211 Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220 Totals 34 5 11 3 2 9

Kansas City 000 001 000—1 10 0 Texas 010 020 02x—5 11 0

LOB_Kansas City 10, Texas 7. 2B_Santana (8), Odor (6). 3B_Mondesi (8). HR_Soler (15), off Sampson. RBIs_Soler (40), Mazara (31), Odor (25), Guzman (18). SB_Mazara (2), Guzman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Mondesi, Gordon 3, Gallagher 2, Gore); Texas 5 (Pence 2, Kiner-Falefa 3). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 10; Texas 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gallagher. GIDP_Gallagher, Pence.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 3-7 7 9 3 3 0 6 100 4.50 Barlow 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.45 Diekman 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 20 3.33 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, W, 4-3 7 8 1 1 0 11 97 4.14 Springs, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 19 6.10 Miller, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 9.26 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-1, Miller 2-0. WP_Keller 2, Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:38. A_21,891 (49,115).

