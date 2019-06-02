Rangers 5, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.239
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.198
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Gore rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|36
|1
|10
|1
|2
|13
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Santana cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Pence lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|DeShields cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.166
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|3
|2
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000—1
|10
|0
|Texas
|010
|020
|02x—5
|11
|0
LOB_Kansas City 10, Texas 7. 2B_Santana (8), Odor (6). 3B_Mondesi (8). HR_Soler (15), off Sampson. RBIs_Soler (40), Mazara (31), Odor (25), Guzman (18). SB_Mazara (2), Guzman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Mondesi, Gordon 3, Gallagher 2, Gore); Texas 5 (Pence 2, Kiner-Falefa 3). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 10; Texas 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gallagher. GIDP_Gallagher, Pence.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 3-7
|7
|9
|3
|3
|0
|6
|100
|4.50
|Barlow
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|4.45
|Diekman
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|3.33
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, W, 4-3
|7
|8
|1
|1
|0
|11
|97
|4.14
|Springs, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|6.10
|Miller, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9.26
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-1, Miller 2-0. WP_Keller 2, Diekman.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:38. A_21,891 (49,115).
