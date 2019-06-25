Listen Live Sports

Rangers 5, Tigers 3

June 25, 2019 10:11 pm
 
Texas Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 5 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 2 0
W.Clhun lf 5 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 2 0
Andrus ss 5 1 2 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 1 0
Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 D.Lugo pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Gallo cf 4 0 1 1 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0
Frsythe 3b 3 1 1 1 C.Stwrt lf 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 Goodrum ss 4 1 0 0
Guzman 1b 3 1 2 2 G.Bckhm 2b 4 0 0 0
Mathis c 4 0 1 0 H.Cstro 3b 2 0 0 0
Ro.Rdri ph-3b 2 1 1 2
Bo.Wlsn c 4 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 33 3 6 2
Texas 201 001 010—5
Detroit 000 001 002—3

E_S.Greene (1), J.Jones (4), Goodrum (9), Andrus (5). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Gallo (12), Forsythe (16). 3B_J.Jones (2). HR_Guzman (7), Ro.Rodriguez (7). CS_Odor (6). SF_Forsythe (2), Guzman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Chavez W,3-2 6 1-3 5 1 0 0 7
St. John H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 2 2
S.Miller 1 1 2 2 1 1
Detroit
Zimmermann L,0-5 5 9 3 3 1 2
Stumpf 1 1 1 1 0 3
Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ni.Ramirez 1 1 1 0 0 0
S.Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Zimmermann (Odor).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:47. A_18,952 (41,297).

