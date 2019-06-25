Rangers 5, Tigers 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Gallo cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.276
|Forsythe 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Guzman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|1
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|1-Lugo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Castro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|a-Rodriguez ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Wilson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Texas
|201
|001
|010—5
|12
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|002—3
|6
|3
a-flied out for Castro in the 7th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Andrus (5), Jones (4), Goodrum (9), Greene (1). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Gallo (12), Forsythe (16). 3B_Jones (2). HR_Guzman (7), off Stumpf; Rodriguez (7), off Miller. RBIs_Mazara (46), Gallo (42), Forsythe (30), Guzman 2 (24), Rodriguez 2 (24). CS_Odor (6). SF_Forsythe, Guzman.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Calhoun, Gallo, Odor 2, Mathis 2); Detroit 3 (Castellanos, Dixon, Stewart). RISP_Texas 3 for 10; Detroit 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Andrus, Mazara.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chavez, W, 3-2
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|7
|79
|2.79
|St. John, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|4.58
|Miller
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|8.59
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 0-5
|5
|9
|3
|3
|1
|2
|84
|5.95
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|4.50
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.11
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.15
|Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.90
HBP_Zimmermann (Odor).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:47. A_18,952 (41,297).
