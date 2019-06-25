Rangers 5, Tigers 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Calhoun lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Andrus ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .305 Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .278 Gallo cf 4 0 1 1 1 3 .276 Forsythe 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .276 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .177 Guzman 1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .222 Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .156 Totals 37 5 12 5 1 7

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .257 Castellanos rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .273 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .296 1-Lugo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Goodrum ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .237 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Castro 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .258 a-Rodriguez ph-3b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .222 Wilson c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Totals 33 3 6 2 3 10

Texas 201 001 010—5 12 1 Detroit 000 001 002—3 6 3

a-flied out for Castro in the 7th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Andrus (5), Jones (4), Goodrum (9), Greene (1). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Gallo (12), Forsythe (16). 3B_Jones (2). HR_Guzman (7), off Stumpf; Rodriguez (7), off Miller. RBIs_Mazara (46), Gallo (42), Forsythe (30), Guzman 2 (24), Rodriguez 2 (24). CS_Odor (6). SF_Forsythe, Guzman.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Calhoun, Gallo, Odor 2, Mathis 2); Detroit 3 (Castellanos, Dixon, Stewart). RISP_Texas 3 for 10; Detroit 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Mazara.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chavez, W, 3-2 6 1-3 5 1 0 0 7 79 2.79 St. John, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 4.58 Miller 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 8.59 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 0-5 5 9 3 3 1 2 84 5.95 Stumpf 1 1 1 1 0 3 18 4.50 Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.11 Ramirez 1 1 1 0 0 0 16 4.15 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.90

HBP_Zimmermann (Odor).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:47. A_18,952 (41,297).

