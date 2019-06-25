Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 5, Tigers 3

June 25, 2019 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Calhoun lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Andrus ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .305
Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .278
Gallo cf 4 0 1 1 1 3 .276
Forsythe 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .276
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .177
Guzman 1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .222
Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .156
Totals 37 5 12 5 1 7
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .257
Castellanos rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .273
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .296
1-Lugo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Goodrum ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .237
Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Castro 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .258
a-Rodriguez ph-3b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .222
Wilson c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Totals 33 3 6 2 3 10
Texas 201 001 010—5 12 1
Detroit 000 001 002—3 6 3

a-flied out for Castro in the 7th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Andrus (5), Jones (4), Goodrum (9), Greene (1). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Gallo (12), Forsythe (16). 3B_Jones (2). HR_Guzman (7), off Stumpf; Rodriguez (7), off Miller. RBIs_Mazara (46), Gallo (42), Forsythe (30), Guzman 2 (24), Rodriguez 2 (24). CS_Odor (6). SF_Forsythe, Guzman.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Calhoun, Gallo, Odor 2, Mathis 2); Detroit 3 (Castellanos, Dixon, Stewart). RISP_Texas 3 for 10; Detroit 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Mazara.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chavez, W, 3-2 6 1-3 5 1 0 0 7 79 2.79
St. John, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 4.58
Miller 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 8.59
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 0-5 5 9 3 3 1 2 84 5.95
Stumpf 1 1 1 1 0 3 18 4.50
Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.11
Ramirez 1 1 1 0 0 0 16 4.15
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.90

HBP_Zimmermann (Odor).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:47. A_18,952 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.