Rangers 6, Royals 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Merrifield rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .300 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Soler dh 3 1 0 0 0 1 .237 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .195 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Maldonado c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .211 Gallagher c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .161 Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Totals 35 2 8 2 0 11

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .300 Andrus ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .302 Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .266 Pence lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .304 Gallo cf 1 1 1 2 1 0 .276 a-Santana ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Cabrera 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .232 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .164 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .196 Mathis c 1 1 0 1 2 0 .143 Totals 34 6 11 6 4 6

Kansas City 000 010 100—2 8 1 Texas 000 401 01x—6 11 0

a-struck out for Gallo in the 5th.

E_Lopez (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 10. 2B_Mondesi (14), O’Hearn (7), Maldonado (5), Gallagher (1), Choo 2 (16), Guzman (8). HR_Gallo (17), off Bailey. RBIs_Maldonado (7), Gallagher (5), Choo (26), Andrus (28), Mazara (30), Gallo 2 (41), Mathis (3). SB_Mondesi (21), Santana (7). SF_Andrus, Mathis.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Lopez 3, Soler, O’Hearn); Texas 4 (Andrus, Mazara, Odor, Guzman). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 11; Texas 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Andrus.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey, L, 4-6 3 2-3 6 4 4 2 3 77 6.05 Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.78 Flynn 4 5 2 1 2 3 78 2.08 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 7-4 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 7 102 4.50 Leclerc, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.88 Martin, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.03 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Leclerc 1-0. HBP_Lynn (Soler). WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:08. A_27,133 (49,115).

