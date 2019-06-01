Rangers 6, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.161
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|11
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Pence lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Gallo cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.276
|a-Santana ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Mathis c
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.143
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|4
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|100—2
|8
|1
|Texas
|000
|401
|01x—6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Gallo in the 5th.
E_Lopez (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 10. 2B_Mondesi (14), O’Hearn (7), Maldonado (5), Gallagher (1), Choo 2 (16), Guzman (8). HR_Gallo (17), off Bailey. RBIs_Maldonado (7), Gallagher (5), Choo (26), Andrus (28), Mazara (30), Gallo 2 (41), Mathis (3). SB_Mondesi (21), Santana (7). SF_Andrus, Mathis.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Lopez 3, Soler, O’Hearn); Texas 4 (Andrus, Mazara, Odor, Guzman). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 11; Texas 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Andrus.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, L, 4-6
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|77
|6.05
|Peralta
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.78
|Flynn
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
|78
|2.08
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 7-4
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|102
|4.50
|Leclerc, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.88
|Martin, H, 8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.03
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Leclerc 1-0. HBP_Lynn (Soler). WP_Lynn.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:08. A_27,133 (49,115).
