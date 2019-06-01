Listen Live Sports

Rangers 6, Royals 2

June 1, 2019 7:33 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Merrifield rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .300
Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Soler dh 3 1 0 0 0 1 .237
O’Hearn 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .195
Cuthbert 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Maldonado c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .211
Gallagher c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .161
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Totals 35 2 8 2 0 11
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .300
Andrus ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .302
Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .266
Pence lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .304
Gallo cf 1 1 1 2 1 0 .276
a-Santana ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Cabrera 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .232
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .164
Guzman 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .196
Mathis c 1 1 0 1 2 0 .143
Totals 34 6 11 6 4 6
Kansas City 000 010 100—2 8 1
Texas 000 401 01x—6 11 0

a-struck out for Gallo in the 5th.

E_Lopez (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 10. 2B_Mondesi (14), O’Hearn (7), Maldonado (5), Gallagher (1), Choo 2 (16), Guzman (8). HR_Gallo (17), off Bailey. RBIs_Maldonado (7), Gallagher (5), Choo (26), Andrus (28), Mazara (30), Gallo 2 (41), Mathis (3). SB_Mondesi (21), Santana (7). SF_Andrus, Mathis.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Lopez 3, Soler, O’Hearn); Texas 4 (Andrus, Mazara, Odor, Guzman). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 11; Texas 2 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Andrus.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, L, 4-6 3 2-3 6 4 4 2 3 77 6.05
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.78
Flynn 4 5 2 1 2 3 78 2.08
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 7-4 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 7 102 4.50
Leclerc, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.88
Martin, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.03
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Leclerc 1-0. HBP_Lynn (Soler). WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:08. A_27,133 (49,115).

