Rangers 6, Royals 2

June 1, 2019 7:32 pm
 
Kansas City Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 Choo dh 5 1 2 1
Mrrfeld rf 4 0 2 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 1
Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 Mazara rf 5 0 2 1
A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 Pence lf 5 1 2 0
Soler dh 3 1 0 0 Gallo cf 1 1 1 2
O’Hearn 1b 4 1 1 0 Da.Sntn ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Cthbert 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 1 2 0
Mldnado c 2 0 1 1 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0
Gllgher c 2 0 1 1 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 0
B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0 Mathis c 1 1 0 1
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 34 6 11 6
Kansas City 000 010 100—2
Texas 000 401 01x—6

E_N.Lopez (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 10. 2B_Mondesi (14), O’Hearn (7), Maldonado (5), Gallagher (1), Choo 2 (16), Guzman (8). HR_Gallo (17). SB_Mondesi (21), Da.Santana (7). SF_Andrus (1), Mathis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bailey L,4-6 3 2-3 6 4 4 2 3
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Flynn 4 5 2 1 2 3
Texas
Lynn W,7-4 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 7
Leclerc H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Martin H,8 1 2 0 0 0 1
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Lynn (Soler). WP_Lynn.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:08. A_27,133 (49,115).

