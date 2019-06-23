Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 6, White Sox 5

June 23, 2019 12:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 4 1 2 0 Choo dh 5 0 2 1
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 DShelds cf 4 0 1 1
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0
Y.Alnso dh 3 1 0 0 Mazara rf 4 2 2 3
El.Jmen lf 4 0 0 0 W.Clhun lf 4 1 2 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 2 3 4 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0
Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 1 1 Frsythe 2b-1b 3 1 2 1
Collins c 4 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 4 1 2 0
Tilson rf 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 0 0 0 0
Mathis c 4 0 1 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 35 6 14 6
Chicago 400 001 000—5
Texas 301 002 00x—6

E_Ch.Martin (1), Ti.Anderson (15). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Texas 8. 2B_L.Garcia (13), Ti.Anderson (13), Y.Sanchez (7), Choo (20), W.Calhoun (3), Forsythe (15). HR_Ti.Anderson (11), Mazara 2 (12). SB_Andrus (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Despaigne 3 8 4 4 1 0
Osich 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Marshall L,3-1 BS,1 1-3 4 2 2 1 0
Minaya 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Texas
Lynn W,9-4 7 6 5 5 1 6
Leclerc H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ch.Martin S,3-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

Despaigne pitched to 1 batter in the 4th

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Blakney.

Advertisement

T_3:04. A_33,582 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.