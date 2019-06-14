Rangers 7, Reds 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .282 DeShields cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .228 Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .308 Mazara rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .264 Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Odor 2b 2 1 1 4 3 0 .182 Guzman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .214 Federowicz c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .313 Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 B.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Springs p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Forsythe ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Chavez p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Totals 34 7 8 6 7 12

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .272 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Dietrich 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Puig rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .222 Peraza lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Casali c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .294 c-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Totals 31 1 5 1 1 12

Texas 200 041 000—7 8 1 Cincinnati 000 000 010—1 5 0

a-pinch hit for Springs in the 6th. b-struck out for Duke in the 7th. c-struck out for J.Iglesias in the 9th.

E_Federowicz (1). LOB_Texas 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Choo (17), Federowicz (1), Puig (7). HR_Odor (8), off Peralta; Senzel (6), off Smyly. RBIs_DeShields (13), Mazara (39), Odor 4 (34), Senzel (16). SB_Cabrera (2), Andrus (14). SF_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Guzman, Andrus); Cincinnati 2 (Peraza, Winker). RISP_Texas 2 for 10; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Peraza.

DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly, S, 1-1 3 3 1 1 1 5 53 8.06 B.Martin, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 4.94 Springs 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 5.19 Chavez 3 1 0 0 0 4 47 3.35 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, L, 2-7 4 1-3 4 4 4 3 4 96 4.46 Duke 2 1 0 0 2 3 38 5.03 Peralta 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 34 5.96 Bowman 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 0.93

Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-2, Bowman 2-1. HBP_Mahle (Andrus). PB_Casali (2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:08. A_30,090 (42,319).

