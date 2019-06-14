Listen Live Sports

Rangers 7, Reds 1

June 14, 2019 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .282
DeShields cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .228
Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .308
Mazara rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .264
Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Odor 2b 2 1 1 4 3 0 .182
Guzman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .214
Federowicz c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .313
Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
B.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Springs p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Forsythe ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Chavez p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Totals 34 7 8 6 7 12
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .272
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Dietrich 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Puig rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .222
Peraza lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Casali c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .050
Farmer 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .199
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .294
c-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 12
Texas 200 041 000—7 8 1
Cincinnati 000 000 010—1 5 0

a-pinch hit for Springs in the 6th. b-struck out for Duke in the 7th. c-struck out for J.Iglesias in the 9th.

E_Federowicz (1). LOB_Texas 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Choo (17), Federowicz (1), Puig (7). HR_Odor (8), off Peralta; Senzel (6), off Smyly. RBIs_DeShields (13), Mazara (39), Odor 4 (34), Senzel (16). SB_Cabrera (2), Andrus (14). SF_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Guzman, Andrus); Cincinnati 2 (Peraza, Winker). RISP_Texas 2 for 10; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Peraza.

DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly, S, 1-1 3 3 1 1 1 5 53 8.06
B.Martin, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 4.94
Springs 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 5.19
Chavez 3 1 0 0 0 4 47 3.35
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, L, 2-7 4 1-3 4 4 4 3 4 96 4.46
Duke 2 1 0 0 2 3 38 5.03
Peralta 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 34 5.96
Bowman 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 0.93

Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-2, Bowman 2-1. HBP_Mahle (Andrus). PB_Casali (2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:08. A_30,090 (42,319).

