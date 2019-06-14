Rangers 7, Reds 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|DeShields cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.264
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Odor 2b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|.182
|Guzman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Federowicz c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Smyly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|B.Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Springs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Forsythe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Chavez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|6
|7
|12
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Dietrich 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Peraza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Farmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|c-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|12
|Texas
|200
|041
|000—7
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
a-pinch hit for Springs in the 6th. b-struck out for Duke in the 7th. c-struck out for J.Iglesias in the 9th.
E_Federowicz (1). LOB_Texas 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Choo (17), Federowicz (1), Puig (7). HR_Odor (8), off Peralta; Senzel (6), off Smyly. RBIs_DeShields (13), Mazara (39), Odor 4 (34), Senzel (16). SB_Cabrera (2), Andrus (14). SF_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Guzman, Andrus); Cincinnati 2 (Peraza, Winker). RISP_Texas 2 for 10; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Peraza.
DP_Texas 1 (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, S, 1-1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|53
|8.06
|B.Martin, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.94
|Springs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|5.19
|Chavez
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|47
|3.35
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 2-7
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|96
|4.46
|Duke
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|38
|5.03
|Peralta
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|34
|5.96
|Bowman
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.93
Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-2, Bowman 2-1. HBP_Mahle (Andrus). PB_Casali (2).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:08. A_30,090 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.