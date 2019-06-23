Listen Live Sports

Rangers 7, White Sox 4

June 23, 2019 6:32 pm
 
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 4 1 2 0 Choo rf 4 1 1 0
Moncada 3b 5 0 1 0 Da.Sntn lf 3 1 1 2
J.Abreu dh 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0
J.McCnn c 3 0 2 1 Mazara dh 4 2 2 1
El.Jmen lf 2 1 1 1 A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 0 0
Tilson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0
Y.Alnso 1b 4 0 1 0 DShelds cf 3 0 3 2
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 1 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 1
Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 3 1 1 1
Cordell rf 4 1 1 0
Totals 34 4 10 3 Totals 32 7 11 7
Chicago 000 010 030—4
Texas 041 000 02x—7

E_DeShields (2), Y.Alonso (2). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 3. LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 4. 2B_Mazara 2 (16), Odor (11). HR_Da.Santana (8), Federowicz (2). SB_Andrus (16), DeShields (12). CS_Da.Santana (4). SF_El.Jimenez (1), Guzman (2). S_DeShields (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Nova L,3-6 6 8 5 3 1 6
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Herrera 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
J.Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Sampson W,6-4 7 7 1 1 1 4
Fairbanks 1-3 2 3 2 2 0
B.Martin H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kelley S,10-14 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:07. A_21,917 (49,115).

