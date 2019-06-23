Listen Live Sports

Rangers 7, White Sox 4

June 23, 2019 6:33 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .285
Moncada 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Abreu dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258
McCann c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .324
Jimenez lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .251
1-Tilson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .178
Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .319
Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Cordell rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .224
Totals 34 4 10 3 3 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .289
Santana lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .309
Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .304
Mazara dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .276
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .175
DeShields cf 3 0 3 2 0 0 .253
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .213
Federowicz c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214
Totals 32 7 11 7 1 9
Chicago 000 010 030—4 10 1
Texas 041 000 02x—7 11 1

1-ran for Jimenez in the 8th.

E_Alonso (2), DeShields (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 4. 2B_Mazara 2 (16), Odor (11). HR_Federowicz (2), off Nova; Santana (8), off Nova. RBIs_McCann (22), Jimenez (29), Anderson (37), Santana 2 (24), Mazara (45), DeShields 2 (16), Guzman (22), Federowicz (4). SB_Andrus (16), DeShields (12). CS_Santana (4). SF_Jimenez, Guzman. S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Garcia, Moncada, Anderson 3); Texas 2 (Cabrera, Guzman). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Texas 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Cabrera, Odor. LIDP_Guzman. GIDP_Abreu 2, Alonso.

DP_Chicago 1 (Cordell, Alonso); Texas 3 (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, L, 3-6 6 8 5 3 1 6 101 5.91
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.35
Herrera 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 16 6.75
Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.50
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, W, 6-4 7 7 1 1 1 4 91 4.14
Fairbanks 1-3 2 3 2 2 0 22 4.70
B.Martin, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.39
Kelley, S, 10-14 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.89

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-0, B.Martin 3-2, Kelley 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:07. A_21,917 (49,115).

