Rangers 7, White Sox 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Abreu dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|McCann c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|Jimenez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|1-Tilson pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Cordell rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|3
|3
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Santana lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.309
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Mazara dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Federowicz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|1
|9
|Chicago
|000
|010
|030—4
|10
|1
|Texas
|041
|000
|02x—7
|11
|1
1-ran for Jimenez in the 8th.
E_Alonso (2), DeShields (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 4. 2B_Mazara 2 (16), Odor (11). HR_Federowicz (2), off Nova; Santana (8), off Nova. RBIs_McCann (22), Jimenez (29), Anderson (37), Santana 2 (24), Mazara (45), DeShields 2 (16), Guzman (22), Federowicz (4). SB_Andrus (16), DeShields (12). CS_Santana (4). SF_Jimenez, Guzman. S_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Garcia, Moncada, Anderson 3); Texas 2 (Cabrera, Guzman). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Texas 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Cabrera, Odor. LIDP_Guzman. GIDP_Abreu 2, Alonso.
DP_Chicago 1 (Cordell, Alonso); Texas 3 (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman), (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, L, 3-6
|6
|8
|5
|3
|1
|6
|101
|5.91
|Fulmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.35
|Herrera
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|6.75
|Ruiz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.50
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, W, 6-4
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|91
|4.14
|Fairbanks
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|22
|4.70
|B.Martin, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.39
|Kelley, S, 10-14
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-0, B.Martin 3-2, Kelley 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:07. A_21,917 (49,115).
