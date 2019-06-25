Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers activate Gallo from injured list

June 25, 2019 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Texas Rangers have activated outfielder Joey Gallo from the injured list, and he’s in the lineup for their game at Detroit.

Gallo has missed over three weeks with a left oblique strain, but he still leads the Rangers with 17 home runs. Texas created an open roster spot when it optioned left-hander Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville after Sunday’s game.

Gallo is set to start in center field and bat fifth in the series opener against the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Hunter Pence (right groin strain) is unlikely to be activated when he’s eligible Thursday. Woodward said the veteran outfielder is more likely to return after the team’s series at Tampa Bay this coming weekend.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.