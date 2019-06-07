Listen Live Sports

Rangers get C Federowicz from Indians, Kiner-Falefa to IL

June 7, 2019 3:58 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired catcher Tim Federowicz from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Texas made the deal on Friday, when catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right middle finger.

Federowicz was with Triple-A Columbus before the trade, and assigned to Triple-A Nashville before the Rangers selected his contract from their top affiliate. He will be with Texas on Friday night for the opener of a four-game series against Oakland.

The Rangers made room on their 40-man roster by transferring left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn (left elbow tightness) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day list.

Kiner-Falefa exited Thursday night’s game against Baltimore after seven innings with the finger injury.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

