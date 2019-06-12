Listen Live Sports

Raonic edges Tsonga to reach Stuttgart Open quarterfinals

June 12, 2019 3:50 pm
 
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Milos Raonic edged past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) Wednesday to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.

Raonic, who lost last year’s final to Roger Federer and also needed a tiebreaker to get past Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday, hit 24 aces to beat Tsonga in 2 hours, 27 minutes.

The sixth-seeded Canadian next faces Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who beat fourth-seeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5.

Also Wednesday, Lucas Pouille upset third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2, and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff eased to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Rain delayed the start of play for 3½ hours at the grass-court tournament.

