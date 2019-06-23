Rapids-Whitecaps, Sums

Colorado 2 0—2 Vancouver 1 1—2

First half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 3 (Mezquida), 8th minute; 2, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 4 (Kamara), 20th; 3, Vancouver, Montero, 6 (penalty kick), 45th.

Second half_4, Vancouver, Reyna, 2, 80th.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Vancouver, Zac MacMath, Sean Melvin.

Yellow Cards_Colorado, Kamara, 27th; Shinyashiki, 54th; Acosta, 90th; Abubakar, 90th. Vancouver, Erice, 61st.

Advertisement

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Matthew Nelson; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_19,893.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta; Kei Kamara, Nicolas Mezquida, Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki (Sebastian Anderson, 77th).

Vancouver_Zac MacMath; Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski (Scott Sutter, 63rd); Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom, Felipe Martins, Andy Rose; Fredy Montero, Yordy Reyna, Lucas Venuto (Victor Giro, 69th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.