Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raptors-Warriors, Box

June 7, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
TORONTO (105)

Leonard 11-22 9-9 36, Siakam 6-14 7-8 19, Gasol 3-8 2-2 9, Lowry 3-12 4-4 10, Da.Green 1-8 0-0 3, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Ibaka 9-12 1-1 20, VanVleet 3-9 0-0 8, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-86 23-24 105.

GOLDEN STATE (92)

Iguodala 1-6 1-2 3, Dr.Green 3-6 4-4 10, Cousins 3-6 0-1 6, Curry 9-22 7-8 27, Thompson 11-18 0-0 28, McKinnie 1-4 0-2 2, Looney 5-8 0-2 10, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 2-3 2-2 6, Cook 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 14-21 92.

Toronto 17 25 37 26—105
Golden State 23 23 21 25— 92

3-Point Goals_Toronto 10-32 (Leonard 5-9, VanVleet 2-5, Ibaka 1-1, Gasol 1-4, Da.Green 1-7, Siakam 0-2, Lowry 0-4), Golden State 8-27 (Thompson 6-10, Curry 2-9, Dr.Green 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Iguodala 0-3, Cook 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 38 (Leonard 12), Golden State 42 (Dr.Green 9). Assists_Toronto 22 (Lowry 7), Golden State 26 (Dr.Green 12). Total Fouls_Toronto 21, Golden State 23. Technicals_Dr.Green. A_19,596 (19,596).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.