Raptors-Warriors, Box

TORONTO (114)

Leonard 7-16 7-8 22, Siakam 10-17 3-4 26, Gasol 0-5 3-4 3, Lowry 9-16 4-6 26, Da.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 15, VanVleet 6-14 5-5 22. Totals 39-82 23-29 114.

GOLDEN STATE (110)

Iguodala 9-15 1-5 22, Dr.Green 5-10 0-2 11, Looney 3-7 0-0 6, Curry 6-17 6-6 21, Thompson 8-12 10-10 30, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Cousins 4-9 4-7 12, Bogut 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 3-5 0-0 6, Cook 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-80 21-30 110.

Toronto 33 27 26 28—114 Golden State 32 25 31 22—110

3-Point Goals_Toronto 13-33 (VanVleet 5-11, Lowry 4-7, Siakam 3-6, Leonard 1-5, Powell 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Gasol 0-2), Golden State 11-31 (Thompson 4-6, Iguodala 3-6, Curry 3-11, Dr.Green 1-4, Cousins 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Cook 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 39 (Siakam 10), Golden State 42 (Dr.Green 19). Assists_Toronto 25 (Lowry 10), Golden State 28 (Dr.Green 13). Total Fouls_Toronto 23, Golden State 23. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Excess timeout). A_19,596 (19,596).

