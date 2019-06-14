Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raptors-Warriors, Box

June 14, 2019 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
TORONTO (114)

Leonard 7-16 7-8 22, Siakam 10-17 3-4 26, Gasol 0-5 3-4 3, Lowry 9-16 4-6 26, Da.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 15, VanVleet 6-14 5-5 22. Totals 39-82 23-29 114.

GOLDEN STATE (110)

Iguodala 9-15 1-5 22, Dr.Green 5-10 0-2 11, Looney 3-7 0-0 6, Curry 6-17 6-6 21, Thompson 8-12 10-10 30, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Cousins 4-9 4-7 12, Bogut 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 3-5 0-0 6, Cook 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-80 21-30 110.

Toronto 33 27 26 28—114
Golden State 32 25 31 22—110

3-Point Goals_Toronto 13-33 (VanVleet 5-11, Lowry 4-7, Siakam 3-6, Leonard 1-5, Powell 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Gasol 0-2), Golden State 11-31 (Thompson 4-6, Iguodala 3-6, Curry 3-11, Dr.Green 1-4, Cousins 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Cook 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 39 (Siakam 10), Golden State 42 (Dr.Green 19). Assists_Toronto 25 (Lowry 10), Golden State 28 (Dr.Green 13). Total Fouls_Toronto 23, Golden State 23. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Excess timeout). A_19,596 (19,596).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.