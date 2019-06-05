Rays 4, Tigers 0

|Tampa Bay
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Av.Grci dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Joh.Hck c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|020
|010—4
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
E_H.Castro 2 (2), J.Jones (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 5. 2B_Av.Garcia (10), Castellanos (19). 3B_Meadows (2). SB_Adames (3), H.Castro (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W,7-0
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Drake
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Turnbull L,3-5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Reininger
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Adams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Turnbull (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:44. A_14,272 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.