Rays 4, Tigers 0

June 5, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Tampa Bay Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0
Y.Diaz 3b 3 1 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 0 0
B.Lowe rf-2b 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0
Av.Grci dh 5 1 1 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 0 0
Choi 1b 4 0 2 1 Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 H.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0
Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Joh.Hck c 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0
Heredia pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Totals 34 4 7 2 Totals 32 0 5 0
Tampa Bay 001 020 010—4
Detroit 000 000 000—0

E_H.Castro 2 (2), J.Jones (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 5. 2B_Av.Garcia (10), Castellanos (19). 3B_Meadows (2). SB_Adames (3), H.Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton W,7-0 7 5 0 0 0 8
Drake 2 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Turnbull L,3-5 5 5 3 3 3 4
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 2 0
Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 1
Reininger 1 0 1 0 2 0
Adams 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Turnbull (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:44. A_14,272 (41,297).

