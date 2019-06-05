Rays 4, Tigers 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .354 Diaz 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .247 Lowe rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Garcia dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .297 Choi 1b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .270 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .253 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .238 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 1-Heredia pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 34 4 7 2 8 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Hicks c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Jones cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Totals 32 0 5 0 0 9

Tampa Bay 001 020 010—4 7 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 3

1-ran for Arroyo in the 8th.

E_Castro 2 (2), Jones (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 5. 2B_Garcia (10), Castellanos (19). 3B_Meadows (2). RBIs_Garcia (28), Choi (21). SB_Adames (3), Castro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Lowe 2, Adames 3, Kiermaier, Zunino); Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Hicks 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Detroit 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Adames, Meadows.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 7-0 7 5 0 0 0 8 83 2.30 Drake 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 1.23 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, L, 3-5 5 5 3 3 3 4 92 3.01 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 2 0 15 2.37 Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 1 29 4.76 Reininger 1 0 1 0 2 0 23 7.64 Adams 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 11.57

HBP_Turnbull (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:44. A_14,272 (41,297).

