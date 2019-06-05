Rays 4, Tigers 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.354
|Diaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Lowe rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Garcia dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|1-Heredia pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|2
|8
|5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Hicks c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|9
|Tampa Bay
|001
|020
|010—4
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|3
1-ran for Arroyo in the 8th.
E_Castro 2 (2), Jones (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 5. 2B_Garcia (10), Castellanos (19). 3B_Meadows (2). RBIs_Garcia (28), Choi (21). SB_Adames (3), Castro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Lowe 2, Adames 3, Kiermaier, Zunino); Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Hicks 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Detroit 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Adames, Meadows.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 7-0
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|83
|2.30
|Drake
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|1.23
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 3-5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|92
|3.01
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|2.37
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|4.76
|Reininger
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|23
|7.64
|Adams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11.57
HBP_Turnbull (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:44. A_14,272 (41,297).
