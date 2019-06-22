Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 5, Athletics 3

June 22, 2019 1:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Lowe 2b 5 1 3 2 Semien ss 5 0 0 0
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 1 0
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 3 2
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 2 0
d’Arnud c 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 1 1
Krmaier cf 4 1 1 0 Profar 2b 4 0 2 0
Adames ss 4 2 3 1 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Pinder lf 2 0 0 0
Heredia rf 4 1 0 1 Grssman ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Canha ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 4 Totals 35 3 10 3
Tampa Bay 002 101 001—5
Oakland 001 100 010—3

E_Laureano (4), Adames (9), Wendle (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 7. 2B_B.Lowe 2 (17), M.Chapman (19), M.Olson (10), Profar (12). HR_Adames (7), M.Olson (12), Laureano (12). CS_d’Arnaud (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kittredge 2 2 0 0 1 3
Beeks 2 3 2 2 0 1
Pruitt W,1-0 3 4 1 1 0 0
Poche 0 1 0 0 0 0
Roe H,13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Drake H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Pagan S,4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Ta.Anderson L,0-2 4 7 3 3 1 4
Wang 3 1 1 1 1 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2
Trivino 1 2 1 1 0 1

Pruitt pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Poche pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Advertisement

WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:20. A_16,126 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.