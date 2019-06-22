Rays 5, Athletics 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.283
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.087
|Heredia rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|2
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Pinder lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|a-Grossman ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|b-Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|2
|6
|Tampa Bay
|002
|101
|001—5
|10
|2
|Oakland
|001
|100
|010—3
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Pinder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Phegley in the 9th.
E_Adames (9), Wendle (1), Laureano (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Lowe 2 (17), Chapman (19), Olson (10), Profar (12). HR_Adames (7), off Wang; Olson (12), off Beeks; Laureano (12), off Beeks. RBIs_Lowe 2 (46), Adames (21), Heredia (9), Olson 2 (25), Laureano (36). CS_d’Arnaud (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Pham 2, d’Arnaud); Oakland 4 (Semien, Laureano, Profar, Piscotty). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Wendle, Canha. GIDP_Chapman, Phegley.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Choi), (Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kittredge
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|2.45
|Beeks
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|50
|2.95
|Pruitt, W, 1-0
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33
|5.74
|Poche
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.50
|Roe, H, 13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.91
|Drake, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.00
|Pagan, S, 4-6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.23
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson, L, 0-2
|4
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|76
|4.20
|Wang
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|2.13
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.05
|Trivino
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|5.00
Pruitt pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Poche pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-1, Roe 1-0, Drake 1-0, Pagan 1-0. WP_Trivino. PB_Phegley (8).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:20. A_16,126 (46,765).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.