Rays 5, Athletics 3

June 22, 2019 1:44 am
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lowe 2b 5 1 3 2 0 2 .283
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .302
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .196
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252
Adames ss 4 2 3 1 0 1 .254
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .087
Heredia rf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .232
Totals 36 5 10 4 2 8
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265
Olson 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .244
Davis dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248
Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .264
Profar 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .222
Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .246
Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247
a-Grossman ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
b-Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Totals 35 3 10 3 2 6
Tampa Bay 002 101 001—5 10 2
Oakland 001 100 010—3 10 1

a-grounded out for Pinder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Phegley in the 9th.

E_Adames (9), Wendle (1), Laureano (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Lowe 2 (17), Chapman (19), Olson (10), Profar (12). HR_Adames (7), off Wang; Olson (12), off Beeks; Laureano (12), off Beeks. RBIs_Lowe 2 (46), Adames (21), Heredia (9), Olson 2 (25), Laureano (36). CS_d’Arnaud (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Pham 2, d’Arnaud); Oakland 4 (Semien, Laureano, Profar, Piscotty). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Wendle, Canha. GIDP_Chapman, Phegley.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Choi), (Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kittredge 2 2 0 0 1 3 39 2.45
Beeks 2 3 2 2 0 1 50 2.95
Pruitt, W, 1-0 3 4 1 1 0 0 33 5.74
Poche 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.50
Roe, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.91
Drake, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.00
Pagan, S, 4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.23
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson, L, 0-2 4 7 3 3 1 4 76 4.20
Wang 3 1 1 1 1 1 36 2.13
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.05
Trivino 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 5.00

Pruitt pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Poche pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-1, Roe 1-0, Drake 1-0, Pagan 1-0. WP_Trivino. PB_Phegley (8).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:20. A_16,126 (46,765).

