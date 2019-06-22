Rays 5, Athletics 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lowe 2b 5 1 3 2 0 2 .283 Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .302 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .196 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Adames ss 4 2 3 1 0 1 .254 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .087 Heredia rf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .232 Totals 36 5 10 4 2 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265 Olson 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .244 Davis dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248 Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .264 Profar 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .222 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .246 Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247 a-Grossman ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 b-Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Totals 35 3 10 3 2 6

Tampa Bay 002 101 001—5 10 2 Oakland 001 100 010—3 10 1

a-grounded out for Pinder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Phegley in the 9th.

E_Adames (9), Wendle (1), Laureano (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Lowe 2 (17), Chapman (19), Olson (10), Profar (12). HR_Adames (7), off Wang; Olson (12), off Beeks; Laureano (12), off Beeks. RBIs_Lowe 2 (46), Adames (21), Heredia (9), Olson 2 (25), Laureano (36). CS_d’Arnaud (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Pham 2, d’Arnaud); Oakland 4 (Semien, Laureano, Profar, Piscotty). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Oakland 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Wendle, Canha. GIDP_Chapman, Phegley.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Choi), (Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kittredge 2 2 0 0 1 3 39 2.45 Beeks 2 3 2 2 0 1 50 2.95 Pruitt, W, 1-0 3 4 1 1 0 0 33 5.74 Poche 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.50 Roe, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.91 Drake, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.00 Pagan, S, 4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.23 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Anderson, L, 0-2 4 7 3 3 1 4 76 4.20 Wang 3 1 1 1 1 1 36 2.13 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.05 Trivino 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 5.00

Pruitt pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Poche pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-1, Roe 1-0, Drake 1-0, Pagan 1-0. WP_Trivino. PB_Phegley (8).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:20. A_16,126 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.