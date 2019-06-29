Listen Live Sports

Rays 5, Rangers 2

June 29, 2019 7:19 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282
DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Gallo dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .278
Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .263
Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .228
Santana 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Federowicz c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .194
Totals 31 2 5 1 2 6
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .240
Pham dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261
Diaz 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .276
Wendle 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .181
Garcia rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .277
Adames ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .253
d’Arnaud c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .205
Totals 31 5 7 5 3 12
Texas 000 000 011—2 5 0
Tampa Bay 030 000 20x—5 7 0

LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Gallo (13), Cabrera (12), Diaz (13), Wendle (3). HR_Garcia (12), off Sampson; Adames (10), off Fairbanks; d’Arnaud (5), off Fairbanks. RBIs_Forsythe (31), Wendle (3), Garcia 2 (37), Adames (25), d’Arnaud (19). S_Federowicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (DeShields, Andrus); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Santana, Forsythe, Diaz.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, L, 6-5 6 5 3 3 2 7 99 4.16
Fairbanks 1 2 2 2 0 3 21 6.23
St. John 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKay, W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 1 3 81 0.00
Poche, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 3.86
Drake 1 2 1 1 1 0 30 3.00
Alvarado 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 3.33

WP_Drake, Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, John Libka; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:56. A_16,655 (25,025).

