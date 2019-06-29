Rays 5, Rangers 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282 DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Gallo dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .278 Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .263 Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .228 Santana 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Federowicz c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .194 Totals 31 2 5 1 2 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .240 Pham dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261 Diaz 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .276 Wendle 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .181 Garcia rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .277 Adames ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .253 d’Arnaud c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .205 Totals 31 5 7 5 3 12

Texas 000 000 011—2 5 0 Tampa Bay 030 000 20x—5 7 0

LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Gallo (13), Cabrera (12), Diaz (13), Wendle (3). HR_Garcia (12), off Sampson; Adames (10), off Fairbanks; d’Arnaud (5), off Fairbanks. RBIs_Forsythe (31), Wendle (3), Garcia 2 (37), Adames (25), d’Arnaud (19). S_Federowicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (DeShields, Andrus); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Santana, Forsythe, Diaz.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, L, 6-5 6 5 3 3 2 7 99 4.16 Fairbanks 1 2 2 2 0 3 21 6.23 St. John 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKay, W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 1 3 81 0.00 Poche, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 3.86 Drake 1 2 1 1 1 0 30 3.00 Alvarado 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 3.33

WP_Drake, Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, John Libka; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:56. A_16,655 (25,025).

