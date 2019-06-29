Rays 5, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Gallo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Santana 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Federowicz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|2
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.240
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Wendle 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.181
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|3
|12
|Texas
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|030
|000
|20x—5
|7
|0
LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Gallo (13), Cabrera (12), Diaz (13), Wendle (3). HR_Garcia (12), off Sampson; Adames (10), off Fairbanks; d’Arnaud (5), off Fairbanks. RBIs_Forsythe (31), Wendle (3), Garcia 2 (37), Adames (25), d’Arnaud (19). S_Federowicz.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (DeShields, Andrus); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Santana, Forsythe, Diaz.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 6-5
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|99
|4.16
|Fairbanks
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|21
|6.23
|St. John
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKay, W, 1-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|81
|0.00
|Poche, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.86
|Drake
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|30
|3.00
|Alvarado
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.33
WP_Drake, Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, John Libka; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:56. A_16,655 (25,025).
