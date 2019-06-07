Rays 5, Red Sox 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.345
|Pham dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Garcia rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.255
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|1
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.311
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Moreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Chavis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Vazquez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Tampa Bay
|010
|201
|001—5
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|0
a-flied out for Leon in the 6th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 5. 2B_Lowe (14), Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (19). HR_Choi (6), off Porcello; Kiermaier (7), off Shawaryn. RBIs_Choi (22), Kiermaier 4 (27), Bogaerts (41). CS_Meadows (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Garcia, Zunino 2); Boston 3 (Devers 2, Nunez). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Adames.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos, W, 7-2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|101
|2.87
|Pagan
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|0.83
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 4-6
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|100
|4.86
|Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
|Shawaryn
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|35
|4.50
WP_Porcello.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:43. A_36,803 (37,731).
