Rays 5, Red Sox 1

June 7, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .345
Pham dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .289
Lowe 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .277
Garcia rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .304
Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Choi 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .275
Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Kiermaier cf 4 1 3 4 0 0 .255
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .183
Totals 36 5 10 5 1 9
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .311
Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .301
Moreland 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .279
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .190
Leon c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
a-Vazquez ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Totals 31 1 4 1 2 7
Tampa Bay 010 201 001—5 10 0
Boston 000 000 001—1 4 0

a-flied out for Leon in the 6th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 5. 2B_Lowe (14), Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (19). HR_Choi (6), off Porcello; Kiermaier (7), off Shawaryn. RBIs_Choi (22), Kiermaier 4 (27), Bogaerts (41). CS_Meadows (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Garcia, Zunino 2); Boston 3 (Devers 2, Nunez). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Adames.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos, W, 7-2 8 2 0 0 2 6 101 2.87
Pagan 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 0.83
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 4-6 6 8 4 4 1 4 100 4.86
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.50
Shawaryn 2 1 1 1 0 4 35 4.50

WP_Porcello.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:43. A_36,803 (37,731).

