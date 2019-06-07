Rays 5, Red Sox 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .345 Pham dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .289 Lowe 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .277 Garcia rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .304 Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Choi 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .275 Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Kiermaier cf 4 1 3 4 0 0 .255 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .183 Totals 36 5 10 5 1 9

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .311 Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .301 Moreland 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .279 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .190 Leon c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 a-Vazquez ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Totals 31 1 4 1 2 7

Tampa Bay 010 201 001—5 10 0 Boston 000 000 001—1 4 0

a-flied out for Leon in the 6th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 5. 2B_Lowe (14), Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (19). HR_Choi (6), off Porcello; Kiermaier (7), off Shawaryn. RBIs_Choi (22), Kiermaier 4 (27), Bogaerts (41). CS_Meadows (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Garcia, Zunino 2); Boston 3 (Devers 2, Nunez). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Adames.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos, W, 7-2 8 2 0 0 2 6 101 2.87 Pagan 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 0.83 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 4-6 6 8 4 4 1 4 100 4.86 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.50 Shawaryn 2 1 1 1 0 4 35 4.50

WP_Porcello.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:43. A_36,803 (37,731).

