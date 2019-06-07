Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 5, Red Sox 1

June 7, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows lf 5 0 1 0 Betts rf 3 0 0 0
Pham dh 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 2 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Av.Grci rf 4 2 2 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 2 1
Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 2 0 0 0
Choi 1b 4 1 2 1 Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 E.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 4 1 3 4 Holt 2b 2 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 1 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Leon c 1 0 0 0
C.Vazqz ph-c 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 31 1 4 1
Tampa Bay 010 201 001—5
Boston 000 000 001—1

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 5. 2B_B.Lowe (14), Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (19). HR_Choi (6), Kiermaier (7). CS_Meadows (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Chirinos W,7-2 8 2 0 0 2 6
Pagan 1 2 1 1 0 1
Boston
Porcello L,4-6 6 8 4 4 1 4
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1
Shawaryn 2 1 1 1 0 4

WP_Porcello.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

Advertisement

T_2:43. A_36,803 (37,731).

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.