Rays 5, Red Sox 1

|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Chavis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Vazqz ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|201
|001—5
|Boston
|000
|000
|001—1
LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 5. 2B_B.Lowe (14), Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (19). HR_Choi (6), Kiermaier (7). CS_Meadows (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Chirinos W,7-2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Pagan
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Boston
|Porcello L,4-6
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shawaryn
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
WP_Porcello.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:43. A_36,803 (37,731).
