Rays 5, Twins 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud 1b-c 7 1 0 0 0 2 .193 Pham lf 8 1 2 0 0 1 .293 Garcia dh 8 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Diaz 3b 7 0 0 1 0 1 .277 Adames ss 6 1 1 1 2 4 .251 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185 c-Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 1 3 0 .269 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Meadows rf-cf 7 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Brosseau 2b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .375 a-Wendle ph-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Heredia rf-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .235 b-Lowe ph-rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .274 Totals 61 5 8 5 6 17

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler cf 8 0 0 0 0 4 .264 Polanco ss 7 1 2 0 1 2 .321 Cruz dh 5 1 1 0 2 2 .272 Garver c 6 0 0 1 1 3 .292 Castro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Arraez lf 7 0 3 1 0 1 .449 Cron 1b 7 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Schoop 2b 7 0 1 0 0 3 .254 Cave rf 6 0 1 0 1 2 .178 Sano 3b 7 0 0 0 0 3 .195 Totals 60 2 9 2 5 22

Tampa Bay 020 000 000 000 000 003—5 8 1 Minnesota 200 000 000 000 000 000—2 9 0

a-hit by pitch for Brosseau in the 8th. b-grounded out for Heredia in the 8th. c-walked for Zunino in the 10th.

E_Heredia (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 9. 2B_Brosseau (2), Polanco (23). RBIs_Diaz (32), Adames (24), Brosseau (3), Heredia (11), Choi (31), Garver (32), Arraez (5). SF_Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Pham 3, Meadows 2, Wendle); Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Cron). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 15; Minnesota 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Lowe, Garver, Cron. GIDP_Garver, Cron, Schoop.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Brosseau, d’Arnaud), (Wendle, Adames, Choi), (Adames, Wendle, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 2 3 2 2 0 3 40 2.76 Beeks 3 1-3 2 0 0 3 1 48 2.79 Roe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.38 Poche 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.22 Kittredge 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.42 Drake 2 0 0 0 0 4 24 2.65 Pagan 1 0 0 0 1 3 23 1.17 Kolarek 3 1 0 0 1 2 23 4.31 Yarbrough, W, 7-3 3 2 0 0 0 5 42 4.62 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez 7 3 2 2 1 6 102 4.15 Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.82 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.98 Parker 1 2 0 0 1 1 20 3.86 Littell 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 6.97 Morin 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.86 May 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.49 Magill 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.88 Gibson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.21 Harper, L, 3-1 1 3 3 3 1 1 24 2.97

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 2-0. HBP_Duffey (Wendle), Harper (d’Arnaud). WP_May.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_5:42. A_31,317 (38,649).

