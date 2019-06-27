Rays 5, Twins 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 1b-c
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Pham lf
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Garcia dh
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Diaz 3b
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Adames ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|.251
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|c-Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.269
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Meadows rf-cf
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Brosseau 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|a-Wendle ph-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Heredia rf-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|b-Lowe ph-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Totals
|61
|5
|8
|5
|6
|17
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.264
|Polanco ss
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.321
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.272
|Garver c
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.292
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Arraez lf
|7
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.449
|Cron 1b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Schoop 2b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Cave rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.178
|Sano 3b
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|Totals
|60
|2
|9
|2
|5
|22
|Tampa Bay
|020
|000
|000
|000
|000
|003—5
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|000
|000
|000
|000—2
|9
|0
a-hit by pitch for Brosseau in the 8th. b-grounded out for Heredia in the 8th. c-walked for Zunino in the 10th.
E_Heredia (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 9. 2B_Brosseau (2), Polanco (23). RBIs_Diaz (32), Adames (24), Brosseau (3), Heredia (11), Choi (31), Garver (32), Arraez (5). SF_Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Pham 3, Meadows 2, Wendle); Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Cron). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 15; Minnesota 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Lowe, Garver, Cron. GIDP_Garver, Cron, Schoop.
DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Brosseau, d’Arnaud), (Wendle, Adames, Choi), (Adames, Wendle, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|40
|2.76
|Beeks
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|48
|2.79
|Roe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.38
|Poche
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.22
|Kittredge
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.42
|Drake
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|2.65
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1.17
|Kolarek
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.31
|Yarbrough, W, 7-3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|42
|4.62
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|102
|4.15
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.82
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.98
|Parker
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.86
|Littell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|6.97
|Morin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.86
|May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.49
|Magill
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.88
|Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.21
|Harper, L, 3-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored_Roe 2-0. HBP_Duffey (Wendle), Harper (d’Arnaud). WP_May.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_5:42. A_31,317 (38,649).
