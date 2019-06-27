Listen Live Sports

Rays 5, Twins 2

June 27, 2019 8:04 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud 1b-c 7 1 0 0 0 2 .193
Pham lf 8 1 2 0 0 1 .293
Garcia dh 8 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Diaz 3b 7 0 0 1 0 1 .277
Adames ss 6 1 1 1 2 4 .251
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185
c-Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 1 3 0 .269
Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Meadows rf-cf 7 0 1 0 0 2 .300
Brosseau 2b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .375
a-Wendle ph-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Heredia rf-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .235
b-Lowe ph-rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .274
Totals 61 5 8 5 6 17
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf 8 0 0 0 0 4 .264
Polanco ss 7 1 2 0 1 2 .321
Cruz dh 5 1 1 0 2 2 .272
Garver c 6 0 0 1 1 3 .292
Castro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Arraez lf 7 0 3 1 0 1 .449
Cron 1b 7 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Schoop 2b 7 0 1 0 0 3 .254
Cave rf 6 0 1 0 1 2 .178
Sano 3b 7 0 0 0 0 3 .195
Totals 60 2 9 2 5 22
Tampa Bay 020 000 000 000 000 003—5 8 1
Minnesota 200 000 000 000 000 000—2 9 0

a-hit by pitch for Brosseau in the 8th. b-grounded out for Heredia in the 8th. c-walked for Zunino in the 10th.

E_Heredia (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 9. 2B_Brosseau (2), Polanco (23). RBIs_Diaz (32), Adames (24), Brosseau (3), Heredia (11), Choi (31), Garver (32), Arraez (5). SF_Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Pham 3, Meadows 2, Wendle); Minnesota 2 (Arraez, Cron). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 15; Minnesota 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Lowe, Garver, Cron. GIDP_Garver, Cron, Schoop.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Brosseau, d’Arnaud), (Wendle, Adames, Choi), (Adames, Wendle, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 2 3 2 2 0 3 40 2.76
Beeks 3 1-3 2 0 0 3 1 48 2.79
Roe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.38
Poche 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.22
Kittredge 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.42
Drake 2 0 0 0 0 4 24 2.65
Pagan 1 0 0 0 1 3 23 1.17
Kolarek 3 1 0 0 1 2 23 4.31
Yarbrough, W, 7-3 3 2 0 0 0 5 42 4.62
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez 7 3 2 2 1 6 102 4.15
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.82
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.98
Parker 1 2 0 0 1 1 20 3.86
Littell 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 6.97
Morin 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.86
May 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.49
Magill 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.88
Gibson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.21
Harper, L, 3-1 1 3 3 3 1 1 24 2.97

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 2-0. HBP_Duffey (Wendle), Harper (d’Arnaud). WP_May.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_5:42. A_31,317 (38,649).

Get our daily newsletter.